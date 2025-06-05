Russell Wilson: Nothing changes for me with Jaxson Dart here

Russell Wilson moved to the top of the Giants’ quarterback depth chart when he signed with the team in March, but his chances of staying there all season weren’t helped by the team’s approach to the draft.

The Giants traded back into the first round in order to select Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick. That establishes Dart as the quarterback of the future and it sets the stage for questions about when the Giants will start that future any time that Wilson struggles during the 2025 season.

On Thursday, Wilson was asked at a press conference if Dart’s arrival changes anything for him. Wilson said “it doesn’t change anything at all” because his focus is on being successful from day to day regardless of who else is on the roster.

“I just think about having success today,” Wilson said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s always been my approach. Every day is like I’m trying to be the best in the world. I I think that for me, mentally, you have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in what you do, your process. I constantly stay the course and understand that if I’m the best me, I know how great that is. And so, for me, I always just stay within. I don’t really think about outside. And I know you guys have a great day job to do and everything else. But for me, I just stay focused on the process of it all.”

Wilson beat out Matt Flynn for the starting job in Seattle ahead of his rookie season, so he knows that everything is written in pencil rather than ink at this point in the calendar. That should provide plenty of motivation for him to remain on top of his game as he moves toward his first season in the NFC East.