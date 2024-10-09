 Skip navigation
Ryan Fitzpatrick signs three-year extension with Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football

  
Published October 9, 2024 10:48 AM

Ryan Fitzpatrick has followed 17 NFL seasons with two on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football. He’ll be sticking around for three more.

Fitzpatrick, in an upcoming interview with Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com for The Sports Media Podcast, says he has signed a three-year extension. That will put him under contract through 2027.

“I probably would have played until I was 60 years old, but I had a hip injury in Washington, which kind of forced me to think about other things and the end of my career,” Fitzpatrick tells Deitsch. “ It just so happened that Amazon was starting Thursday Night Football and I got on a phone call with them. I knew I was not going to go into coaching at the NFL level just because I’ve got seven kids. I respect what coaches do, and I wouldn’t be able to commit fully to being a great coach at least at this point in my life.”

He initially opted for a brief arrangement. After one year, he was willing to do more.

“I signed a short deal so I could evaluate at the end of those years,” Fitzpatrick said. “Before the season I re-signed for three more years. I love the process of this and I love the team that I work with.”

Fitzpatrick initially considered doing games. In the future, he still could.