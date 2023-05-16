 Skip navigation
Saints agree to terms first-round pick Bryan Bresee

  
Published May 16, 2023 11:14 AM

The Saints have agreed to terms with their top pick from this year’s draft on a contract.

According to multiple reports, first-round pick Bryan Bresee has agreed to his four-year deal with the team. The defensive tackle stands to make over $12.263 million over the life of the deal and the Saints hold a team option for a fifth season.

The Saints made Bresee the 29th overall pick after watching him at Clemson over the last three years. Bresee had 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four passes defensed, and one forced fumble in 25 games for the ACC school.

Second-round defensive end Isaiah Foskey and fourth-round quarterback Jake Haener are now the only Saints draft picks who haven’t agreed to contracts with the team.