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Saints exercise fifth-year option on DT Bryan Bresee’s contract

  
Published April 8, 2026 03:56 PM

The Saints exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Bryan Bresee’s contract, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The option is worth $13.931 million, fully guaranteed for 2027.

The Saints drafted Bresee with the 29th overall pick in 2023.

He has played 49 games, with 26 starts, in his three seasons, totaling 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In 2025, he appeared in 15 games and recorded 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.