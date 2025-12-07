Saints expect to have Chris Olave today vs. Buccaneers

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is good to go today against the Buccaneers.

Olave, who is listed as questionable with back spasms, is expected to play, according to multiple reports.

That’s good news for a 2-10 Saints team that is out of contention but trying to evaluate and develop rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Olave is the Saints’ best receiver, leading the team with 73 catches, 781 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

When the Saints and Buccaneers met in Week Eight, it was no contest, with the Bucs winning 23-3. That was the game that led the Saints to bench quarterback Spencer Rattler and give the job to Shough. Today the Bucs are 8.5-point favorites.