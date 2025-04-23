 Skip navigation
Saints hope for “resolution and clarity” on Derek Carr in near future

  
Published April 23, 2025 02:08 PM

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis opened his pre-draft press conference by giving a short statement about quarterback Derek Carr.

A report earlier this month said that Carr is dealing with a right shoulder injury that could require surgery and impact his availability for the 2025 season. Loomis said he knew that Carr’s status would be a topic of interest, but that he would not answer questions beyond confirming that the team was waiting for further word about Carr’s injury.

“He does have an issue with his shoulder,” Loomis said. “We’re hoping to get some resolution and clarity on that in the near future. And when we do, I’ll report back to you. Otherwise, I don’t have anything more on Derek.”

Loomis declined to answer several questions about Carr, but did say that he does not think that “the draft approach for us is any different than it would be in any year.” The Carr news came after the Saints restructured his contract and Loomis said that restructures can come in different forms when asked if a physical is typically done as part of that process.

The Saints were seen as a potential landing spot for a quarterback before word of Carr’s shoulder issue came to light and they have the ninth overall pick available to use on the position. They have only done so once in franchise history — Archie Manning in 1971 — and we’ll learn on Thursday if they go that route a second time.