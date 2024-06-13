 Skip navigation
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson needs foot surgery, hopes to be ready for Week One

  
Published June 13, 2024 12:41 PM

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is currently dealing with an injury, but he hopes to be good to go for Week One.

Johnson will have foot surgery next week and the Saints are hopeful he can play on September 8 when they take on the Panthers to start the regular season, according to ESPN.

Johnson originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Oregon in 2020, but has developed since moving to tight end and become the Saints’ starter. Last year he had 37 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

The news of Johnson’s injury came after tight end Jimmy Graham said he would be open to returning to the Saints this season. Graham is currently a free agent but could be an option for the Saints if they need another tight end with Johnson hurt.

The Saints are thin at tight end without Johnson. Foster Moreau would be the top tight end on the Saints’ depth chart while Johnson is out.