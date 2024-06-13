 Skip navigation
Saints’ Juwan Johnson to miss time with lower leg injury

  
Published June 13, 2024 03:53 AM

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is dealing with a leg injury.

Johnson suffered an injury to his lower leg and will miss “a good amount of time,” according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The nature of the injury and Johnson’s status when the regular season starts in three months is unclear.

Last year Johnson was the Saints’ top tight end, finishing the season with 37 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns. It would be a major concern if he has to miss games in the regular season.

The news of Johnson’s injury came just hours after tight end Jimmy Graham said he would be open to returning to the Saints this season. Graham is currently a free agent but could be an option for the Saints if they need another tight end with Johnson hurt.

Foster Moreau would be the top tight end on the Saints’ depth chart while Johnson is out.