Seahawks warn season-ticket holders about excessive reselling

The 12th Man ain’t what he used to be.

With the Seahawks losing a previously crippling home-field advantage (they were 3-6 at Lumen Field in 2024), they’re trying to ensure that those who buy season-tickets are actually showing up for the games.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that excessive resale could jeopardize season-ticket-holder status.

“We are happy to provide the ability to resell your tickets through the NFL Ticket Exchange,” the team recently told its fans. “While occasional resale is permitted, renewal eligibility may be impacted if it is determined that your tickets were primarily used for resale purposes. At the conclusion of each season, accounts that resell a majority of their season tickets will be contacted and given an opportunity to respond before any renewal eligibility decisions are made.”

With 10 total home games each year (including the preseason), this means that anyone who resells tickets to six or more games will have some explaining to do. And the Seahawks could end up having some reclaiming to do.

It’s one of the basic realities of the NFL’s embrace of scalping. On one hand, the teams make money from the transactions. On the other, the teams don’t want the tickets to be transferred to fans of the opposing teams.

The Packers made waves earlier this year by taking the position that anyone who sells 100 percent of their season tickets for multiple years will lose them. The Seahawks are setting a lower bar for commencing the process of scrutinizing the situation.