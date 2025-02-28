Packers are refusing to renew season tickets to those who sell 100 percent of the seats for multiple years

Packers’ stock can’t be resold. Packers’ season tickets can be resold. With one important new caveat.

As noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers have begun cancelling the season tickets of those who have sold 100 percent of their tickets for multiple years.

The reclaimed season-ticket rights will be offered to fans on the team’s lengthy waiting list.

Nowadays, the previously sleazy (and illegal) act of scalping tickets has gone legit, mainstream, and — along with most tickets — digital. Re-selling at a profit is commonplace. And while the teams have finagled ways to directly and/or indirectly get a piece of the action, the Packers obviously don’t want their season-ticket holders to be, essentially, season-ticket brokers.

Under the current policy, it’s easy to work around a cancellation of the season tickets. If selling all of them in multiple years is the trigger, keep them for one game per year and sell the rest.

Of course, the Packers could decide not to renew season tickets of those who resell the tickets to all but one game in multiple years. And then all but two. And all but three. And so on, until the season-ticket holders are fans who personally attend most of the games in any given season.