 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy
nbc_pft_henderson_250228.jpg
Henderson on what makes OSU players so special

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy
nbc_pft_henderson_250228.jpg
Henderson on what makes OSU players so special

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers are refusing to renew season tickets to those who sell 100 percent of the seats for multiple years

  
Published February 28, 2025 06:29 PM

Packers’ stock can’t be resold. Packers’ season tickets can be resold. With one important new caveat.

As noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers have begun cancelling the season tickets of those who have sold 100 percent of their tickets for multiple years.

The reclaimed season-ticket rights will be offered to fans on the team’s lengthy waiting list.

Nowadays, the previously sleazy (and illegal) act of scalping tickets has gone legit, mainstream, and — along with most tickets — digital. Re-selling at a profit is commonplace. And while the teams have finagled ways to directly and/or indirectly get a piece of the action, the Packers obviously don’t want their season-ticket holders to be, essentially, season-ticket brokers.

Under the current policy, it’s easy to work around a cancellation of the season tickets. If selling all of them in multiple years is the trigger, keep them for one game per year and sell the rest.

Of course, the Packers could decide not to renew season tickets of those who resell the tickets to all but one game in multiple years. And then all but two. And all but three. And so on, until the season-ticket holders are fans who personally attend most of the games in any given season.