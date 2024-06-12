 Skip navigation
Jimmy Graham says he’ll reach out to the Saints before deciding on retirement

  
Published June 12, 2024 01:51 PM

Free agent tight end Jimmy Graham doesn’t know whether he’s done playing in the NFL, but he wants to talk to the Saints before he makes a final decision.

The 37-year-old Graham, who played for the Saints from 2010 to 2014 and again in 2023, says he’s not sure yet if he is retiring and his future is up in the air.

“I’m gonna reach out to the Saints and figure out what’s best, and then make the decision on when it’s best for me to retire,” he told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Graham, who also spent time with the Seahawks, Packers and Bears, doesn’t sound interested in playing for any other team.

“I don’t have any expectations,” Graham said. “I just want to make sure when I retire, it’s as a Saint, and it’s when they want me to. I’ll just make sure I give them a call and see exactly when they want me to retire and then I’ll end up doing it.”

Graham is currently planning to do a long-distance rowing event next year, as well as some long-distance cycling, but he said it’s not impossible to train for that while also getting into football shape.

“I think anything is possible,” Graham said. “Right now I’m certainly enjoying how my body feels as far as my joints and everything.”

Last year Graham caught just six passes, but four of them were touchdowns, and he still has the ability to help out in the red zone. It seems like a long shot that he’ll be back in the NFL this season, but he isn’t ready to officially call it a career.