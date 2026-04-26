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Saints to sign LB Anfernee Jennings

  
Published April 26, 2026 02:05 PM

The Saints are adding another veteran to their defense.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with linebacker Anfernee Jennings on a contract for the 2026 season. The news comes a day after the Saints made a trade with the Raiders for edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

Jennings was a 2020 third-round pick in New England and he played in 79 games for the Patriots, including all four of their postseason contests last year. Jennings started 43 of those games and had 233 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

Wilson and Jennings will likely join the team for their offseason program in the coming days. It remains to be seen if longtime Saint Cam Jordan will be joining them or if he will move on after 15 seasons in New Orleans.