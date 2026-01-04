 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold: Home-field advantage is huge, Seattle crowd noise is unlike any other stadium

  
Published January 4, 2026 06:28 AM

Every team wants home-field advantage in the playoffs, but Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold says it’s particularly important in Seattle.

Darnold said after the Seahawks earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC that the Seattle 12s, as their fans are known, can affect an opposing team with their crowd noise in a way that no other fan base can.

“It’s huge to be able to play in front of the 12s,” Darnold said. “It’s unlike any other stadium that I’ve ever played in, in terms of how loud it can be and how tough it can be for another offense to operate. So we’re really looking forward to playing at home in the playoffs.”

Darnold knows he will not have to worry about silent counts in the NFC playoffs, and the quarterbacks he face will. He expects that to be a big advantage, as the Seahawks hope to win two home playoff games on their path to the Super Bowl.