Sam Darnold: Sometimes you feel that flow and have to take advantage of it

When Sunday night’s game hit halftime, Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was unaware that he had not thrown an incompletion in the first 30 minutes of play against the Commanders.

Darnold was 16-of-16 in the first half and said after the 38-14 that “someone at halftime said to me that I hadn’t thrown an incompletion.” Darnold would complete his first pass of the second half to tie Warren Moon’s franchise record for consecutive completions, but then had his first misfire to end the streak.

Darnold joked that the player who told him about the streak was to blame for it ending, but Darnold knew that he was in a groove even if he didn’t quite grasp the magnitude of how well he was playing on the way to going 21-of-24 for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

“You can feel that kind of flow and feel like every single play that we’re calling is for the exact defense that they’re rolling out there,” Darnold said, via a transcript from the team. “Sometimes that flow just happens, especially in football. It feels good when it happens, but you just gotta take advantage of it when you get those looks for those plays that are being called.”

Sunday night jumped out because of the completion streak and the fact that it happened with a depleted receiving corps, but Darnold’s been feeling the flow all season and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s scheme has proven to be a perfect fit for the well-traveled quarterback. That is part of why the Seahawks are looking like a real contender in the NFC as they move into the second half of their season.