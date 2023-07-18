Sam Hubbard: Bengals struggled for many years, Joe Burrow started the turnaround

Sam Hubbard understands a lot about the Bengals franchise. Not only has he played for them since 2018, but he was born and raised in Cincinnati and has followed the Bengals his entire life. And he says no one has made a bigger impact than Joe Burrow.

Hubbard said on NFL Network that he credits Burrow, the franchise quarterback who arrived with the first overall pick in 2020, for changing the fate of the franchise.

“We struggled in Cincinnati for many years,” Hubbard said. “I grew up a Cincinnati fan, and I’m one of the longest-tenured Bengals nowadays. But it all starts with our quarterback. We got a great quarterback that we believe in in Joe Burrow. Having a guy like that that you can always play hard for and you always know you’re in every game, it inspires the whole team. Our coaching staff and front office has done a good job just collecting guys that fit our culture. Self-motivated guys that want to win and have experience winning. And it all just kind of builds on each other.”

Burrow is only 26 years old, and he could easily have a decade or more as the Bengals’ franchise quarterback. Which means the Bengals — once NFL laughingstocks — ought to be contenders for many years to come.