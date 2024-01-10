Sam LaPorta “improving,” Lions don’t expect to have clear idea of status until Friday

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta injured his knee in Week 18 and the team is keeping hope alive that he’ll be able to play against the Rams this weekend.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that LaPorta has an “outside shot” of playing in the team’s first home playoff game in decades and he said on Wednesday that LaPorta is doing better than he was a couple of days ago. Campbell didn’t venture any guesses about LaPorta’s chances of being on the field on Sunday, however.

“He’s improving. He was out there in walkthrough,” Campbell said, via Colton Pouncey of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t foresee us knowing anything or feeling like we have a real good picture until Friday afternoon. . . . . But he’s improving.”

Brock Wright and James Mitchell are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in Detroit.