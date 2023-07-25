Saquon Barkley incentives tied to individual performance, Giants making playoffs

Running back Saquon Barkley will be joining the Giants at training camp after agreeing to a one-year deal that can pay him a bit more than the $10.091 million he would have made if he signed the franchise tag the team used on him early in the offseason.

Barkley’s new deal pays him a $2 million signing bonus and includes incentives that can push the total value of the deal to $11 million. Reaching the full amount will require Barkley to put up some big numbers while the Giants also enjoy a great deal of success as a team.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Barkley’s incentives are tied to reaching 1,350 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns and 65 receptions while the Giants also make the playoffs this season. Barkley’s career high in rushing yards is 1,312 and he has not reached either of the other milestones since his rookie season.

Barkley’s revised deal does not include any prohibition on the Giants tagging him again after the 2023 season, so the two sides may wind up doing the same dance again next year.