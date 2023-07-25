 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
NASCAR officials to talk to multiple drivers after Pocono incidents
World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record at swimming worlds; Ryan Murphy takes gold
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_sww100br_worlds_230725_1920x1080.jpg
Meilutyte upsets Jacoby, King in 100m breaststroke
nbc_pft_marcuspeters_230725.jpg
Peters signs a one-year deal with the Raiders
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230725.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Pro Football Talk Edition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
NASCAR officials to talk to multiple drivers after Pocono incidents
World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record at swimming worlds; Ryan Murphy takes gold
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

oly_sww100br_worlds_230725_1920x1080.jpg
Meilutyte upsets Jacoby, King in 100m breaststroke
nbc_pft_marcuspeters_230725.jpg
Peters signs a one-year deal with the Raiders
nbc_pft_crossovergrid_230725.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Pro Football Talk Edition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saquon Barkley incentives tied to individual performance, Giants making playoffs

  
Published July 25, 2023 09:52 AM

Running back Saquon Barkley will be joining the Giants at training camp after agreeing to a one-year deal that can pay him a bit more than the $10.091 million he would have made if he signed the franchise tag the team used on him early in the offseason.

Barkley’s new deal pays him a $2 million signing bonus and includes incentives that can push the total value of the deal to $11 million. Reaching the full amount will require Barkley to put up some big numbers while the Giants also enjoy a great deal of success as a team.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Barkley’s incentives are tied to reaching 1,350 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns and 65 receptions while the Giants also make the playoffs this season. Barkley’s career high in rushing yards is 1,312 and he has not reached either of the other milestones since his rookie season.

Barkley’s revised deal does not include any prohibition on the Giants tagging him again after the 2023 season, so the two sides may wind up doing the same dance again next year.