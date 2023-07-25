Giants, Saquon Barkley agree to one-year contract worth slightly more than franchise tag

Saquon Barkley is back in the fold with the Giants.

In a surprise this morning, Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Although the guaranteed pay on Barkley’s deal is the same as the $10.1 million he would have made by signing the tender, the Giants agreed to add $900,000 in incentives so that Barkley can earn up to $11 million, and to pay $2 million up front now, rather than make Barkley wait until the regular season starts to begin earning his salary.

Under NFL rules, Barkley can’t sign a long-term contract with the Giants this season, but he can sign a one-year deal that differs from the franchise tender, and that’s exactly what he’s done. Just days after Barkley indicated that he was angry with the team and considering sitting out, the Giants have made him happy.

After this season, the Giants can either franchise tag Barkley again, sign him to a long-term contract, or let him test free agency.

Now attention will turn to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who also has the franchise tag, and who hasn’t reached an agreement with his team like Barkley and the Giants have.