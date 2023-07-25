 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Championships
Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record for individual swimming world titles
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 Chris Tyree, senior running back-turned-receiver

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants, Saquon Barkley agree to one-year contract worth slightly more than franchise tag

  
Published July 25, 2023 07:20 AM

Saquon Barkley is back in the fold with the Giants.

In a surprise this morning, Barkley and the Giants agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract that includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Although the guaranteed pay on Barkley’s deal is the same as the $10.1 million he would have made by signing the tender, the Giants agreed to add $900,000 in incentives so that Barkley can earn up to $11 million, and to pay $2 million up front now, rather than make Barkley wait until the regular season starts to begin earning his salary.

Under NFL rules, Barkley can’t sign a long-term contract with the Giants this season, but he can sign a one-year deal that differs from the franchise tender, and that’s exactly what he’s done. Just days after Barkley indicated that he was angry with the team and considering sitting out, the Giants have made him happy.

After this season, the Giants can either franchise tag Barkley again, sign him to a long-term contract, or let him test free agency.

Now attention will turn to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who also has the franchise tag, and who hasn’t reached an agreement with his team like Barkley and the Giants have.