Saquon Barkley will return to team drills in Wednesday’s practice

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is getting closer to returning to play.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Brian Daboll said on Wednesday that Barkley will participate in team drills during Wednesday’s practice. It’s the first time since Barkley suffered his ankle injury in Week 2 that he’ll take part in them.

Barkley was a limited participant in all three days of practice last week but was listed as doubtful for Monday’s game against Seattle and was eventually inactive.

In two games this year, Barkley has 114 yards rushing with a touchdown plus nine catches for 41 yards and a TD.

But the team’s woes on the offensive line look like they’ll continue. Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas remains sidelined by his hamstring injury and won’t practice on Wednesday. Center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (groin) also won’t participate on Wednesday.