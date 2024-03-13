Sauce Gardner on Aaron Rodgers’s V.P. possibility: “That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages”

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as crazy as it sounds, could join the RFK, Jr. ticket as candidate for Vice President. And it does sound crazy.

But it’s reality for the Jets. And with the Jets not commenting (yet) and Rodgers not commenting (yet), somebody had to fill the void.

Enter Sauce Gardner. The Jets two-time All-Pro cornerback said this on X: “Ohhhh, Aaron bouta become the VP.. That’s why he ain’t been answering my text messages.”

Actually, it’s possible that he has bad cell service. (He’s used that one before.) Or maybe he’s in a darkness retreat. (He’s done that one before.)

Rodgers can do whatever he wants. But this one makes no sense. It would be impossible for him to participate in the final months of a campaign while also playing football. It’s laughable that it’s even gotten this far.

If, as it seems, the whole thing is nothing more than a publicity stunt aimed at applying jumper cables to the Kennedy campaign, Rodgers needs to tap out soon. The longer it goes without him addressing it, the more people will ponder whether he’s actually thinking about doing it.

And then the question becomes whether, if he does it, he’ll walk away from football. That’s something the Jets need to know sooner than later, since they’d need to make other plans at the most important position on the team.

Until then, it’s even more attention for a guy who can’t get enough of it. And for a guy who now seems destined to get into politics once his playing career ends.