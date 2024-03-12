Aaron Rodgers at “top of list” to be running mate with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Get ready for the decriminalization of ayahuasca.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running for president as an independent, has confirmed to Rebecca Davis O’Brien of the New York Times that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at “the top of his list” for Vice President, along with former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura.

Kennedy told the Times that he has been talking “pretty continuously” to Rodgers over the past month. A representative for Rodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Times. The Jets did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Times, either.

Kennedy is expected to name his running mate in the coming weeks.

It’s hard to imagine Rodgers balancing running for Vice President with, you know, his job. He’s the starting quarterback of the Jets. Football season starts in September. The election is on November 5. It’s hard to fit projects like running for the second-highest office in the land in with preparing to face the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The mere fact that he’s even in consideration flies in the face of what Rodgers said during his end-of-season press conference, about distractions.

“Anything that doesn’t have anything to do with winning needs to be assessed,” Rodgers said. “So anything in this building that we’re doing individually or collectively that has nothing to do with real winning needs to be assessed. . . . It’s not a half the time thing, it’s not a sometimes thing, it’s not a most of the time thing, it’s an every time thing. If you want to be a winning organization, and to put yourself in position to win championships and be competitive, everything that you do matters, and the bullshit that has nothing to do with winning needs to get out of the building. So, that’ll be the focus moving forward.”

Unless he was completely full of bullshit when talking about the need to get rid of the “bullshit that has nothing to do with winning,” our guess is that Rodgers allowed RFK, Jr. to float him as a possibility for the free publicity, and nothing more. Surely, Rodgers can’t play football and run for Vice President. Even if he can successfully multitask and compartmentalize, at some point running for Vice President definitely takes away from his regular gig.

Then again, nothing surprises me anymore. For now, I’ll get a bucket of popcorn and/or a magic mushroom and wait to see what happens next.