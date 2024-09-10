Sauce Gardner on first half absence: I had wind knocked out of me

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner’s absence from the field during a 49ers drive and the team’s curious explanation for it led to some conversation during the second quarter on Monday night.

The Jets told ESPN that Gardner was not out of the game because of an injury and they did not provide further information for why he was watching as Brock Purdy completed six straight passes to move the 49ers in position for a field goal. Gardner returned for the final couple of snaps of that drive and played without further issue in the 32-19 loss.

After the game, Gardner said he had the wind knocked out of him.

“It was a tackle that I made, I just had to get my wind back,” Gardner said, via SNY. “I just had to shake back. When I felt like I was good, I went back on the field.”

The Jets also struggled to stop the 49ers with Gardner on the field as the 49ers scored on eight straight possessions after an opening three-and-out. That wasn’t the result they were looking for and they’ll be hoping the entire unit has a bit more wind in its sails against the Titans in their second game.