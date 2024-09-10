 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner on first half absence: I had wind knocked out of me

  
Published September 10, 2024 06:24 AM

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner’s absence from the field during a 49ers drive and the team’s curious explanation for it led to some conversation during the second quarter on Monday night.

The Jets told ESPN that Gardner was not out of the game because of an injury and they did not provide further information for why he was watching as Brock Purdy completed six straight passes to move the 49ers in position for a field goal. Gardner returned for the final couple of snaps of that drive and played without further issue in the 32-19 loss.

After the game, Gardner said he had the wind knocked out of him.

“It was a tackle that I made, I just had to get my wind back,” Gardner said, via SNY. “I just had to shake back. When I felt like I was good, I went back on the field.”

The Jets also struggled to stop the 49ers with Gardner on the field as the 49ers scored on eight straight possessions after an opening three-and-out. That wasn’t the result they were looking for and they’ll be hoping the entire unit has a bit more wind in its sails against the Titans in their second game.