MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Schedule might not be ready for Thursday night

  
Published May 8, 2023 12:17 AM

The NFL’s regular-season schedule for 2023 will be released on Thursday night. Unless it isn’t.

Peter King explains in his latest Football Morning in America column that, while the schedule is “still likely to be done” before Thursday night, he was told over the weekend that “it may not be finished in time .”

The sticking point, per King, are the various “mega-games": Week One prime-time games, Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve, and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas.

King writes that Commissioner Roger Goodell will meet with the in-house scheduling crew on Monday afternoon, in an effort to provide more clarity to the “tentpole games.”

The best evidence that the announcement might not come on Thursday night is that we’ve yet to get the official announcement that the announcement is coming. Once we get the announcement about the announcement, we’ll know for sure that the announcement will soon be announced.