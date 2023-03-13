Scott Quessenberry re-signs with Texans

nbc_csu_panthersbetmgm_230313
The Texans have re-signed center Scott Quessenberry, the team announced Monday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports is a one-year, $2.1 million deal with a maximum value of $3 million in playtime incentives.
The Texans also have had both of his brothers -- David and Paul -- play for them.
Quessenberry replaced veteran center Justin Britt, who was placed on the non-football illness list and subsequently was released. Quessenberry started all but one game in 2022.
He entered the league as a fifth-round choice of the Chargers in 2018 and spent four seasons with them, playing 63 games but starting only 10.