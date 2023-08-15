Seahawks activate Jordyn Brooks off PUP list

The Seahawks are getting one of their key defenders back on the field.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks has passed his physical and has been activated off the physically unable to perform list, Seattle announced on Tuesday.

Brooks tore his ACL in Week 17 of last season and underwent surgery in January.

The 27th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Brooks recorded 161 tackles last season with three tackles for loss, three QB hits, and five passes defensed.

Safety Jamal Adams, nose tackle Bryan Mone, and nose tackle Austin Faoliu remain on the PUP list for Seattle.