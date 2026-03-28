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Seahawks add Jimmie Dougherty to coaching staff

  
Published March 28, 2026 05:24 AM

The Super Bowl champions have made an addition to their coaching staff.

Jimmie Dougherty will join the Seahawks as an offensive assistant, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last year Dougherty was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington. It was announced in February that he would not be returning to the Huskies.

The 47-year-old Dougherty played college football at Missouri and has been a coach ever since his playing career ended, always at the college level. In addition to two stints at Washington, he has coached at Illinois Wesleyan, San Diego, San Jose State, Michigan, UCLA and Arizona.