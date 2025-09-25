 Skip navigation
herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Seahawks elevate Amari Kight, Brandon Pili for Thursday’s game

  
Published September 25, 2025 04:21 PM

Seattle has made two elevations for Thursday night’s game against Arizona.

The Seahawks announced offensive tackle Amari Kight and nose tackle Brandon Pili have been called up for the Week 4 divisional matchup as standard elevations.

Pili was previously elevated for Seattle’s Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh. He was on the field for eight defensive snaps and one special teams snap.

This is Kight’s first elevation this season, having joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in May.