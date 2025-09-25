Seahawks elevate Amari Kight, Brandon Pili for Thursday’s game

Seattle has made two elevations for Thursday night’s game against Arizona.

The Seahawks announced offensive tackle Amari Kight and nose tackle Brandon Pili have been called up for the Week 4 divisional matchup as standard elevations.

Pili was previously elevated for Seattle’s Week 2 matchup against Pittsburgh. He was on the field for eight defensive snaps and one special teams snap.

This is Kight’s first elevation this season, having joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of UCF in May.