Seahawks gained 38 first downs, most in NFL history in a loss

The Seahawks lost on Monday night, but their offense played an extraordinary game.

Seattle gained 38 first downs, the most in any NFL game in more than 10 years and the most in NFL history for a losing team.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was excellent, picking up 22 passing first downs. The Seahawks also got 10 first downs running, and six from penalties committed by a Lions defense that was playing very physical coverage with DK Metcalf and the Seahawks’ other receivers — sometimes too physical.

Detroit has to be pleased with its 3-1 record, but the performance by its defense on Monday night was a concern. On top of allowing 38 first downs, the Lions allowed the Seahawks’ offense to gain 516 yards, the most in any game so far this season.

The Lions won because their own offense made NFL history, because they won the turnover battle 2-0, and because the Seahawks lost five points between a missed field goal and a bad call on a two-point conversion. But the Lions’ defense needs to play a lot better.