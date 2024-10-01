Lions’ 100 percent completion rate makes NFL history

The Lions threw 19 passes on Monday night. All 19 of them were complete.

Quarterback Jared Goff went 18-for-18, making NFL history all on his own. But the Lions as a team also did something unprecedented.

Goff didn’t throw all the Lions’ passes, but he did throw or catch them all: He also caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Those 19 passes and 19 completions made the Lions the first team to finish a game with a 100 percent completion rate since the 1942 Giants.

The ’42 Giants were quite a different team, playing in a very different time: They went 1-for-1 in that 1942 game. That was the only time an NFL team ever finished with a 100 percent completion rate. Until the Lions on Monday night.

Prior to last night, the team that had the highest completion percentage in a game with multiple passes was the 2019 Saints, who got a 29-for-30 game from Drew Brees. A game with only one incompletion is a big accomplishment, but on Monday night the Lions did them one better.