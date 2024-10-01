 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions’ 100 percent completion rate makes NFL history

  
Published October 1, 2024 06:30 AM

The Lions threw 19 passes on Monday night. All 19 of them were complete.

Quarterback Jared Goff went 18-for-18, making NFL history all on his own. But the Lions as a team also did something unprecedented.

Goff didn’t throw all the Lions’ passes, but he did throw or catch them all: He also caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Those 19 passes and 19 completions made the Lions the first team to finish a game with a 100 percent completion rate since the 1942 Giants.

The ’42 Giants were quite a different team, playing in a very different time: They went 1-for-1 in that 1942 game. That was the only time an NFL team ever finished with a 100 percent completion rate. Until the Lions on Monday night.

Prior to last night, the team that had the highest completion percentage in a game with multiple passes was the 2019 Saints, who got a 29-for-30 game from Drew Brees. A game with only one incompletion is a big accomplishment, but on Monday night the Lions did them one better.