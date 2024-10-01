Jared Goff had most passes and yards without an incompletion in NFL history

Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 18-for-18 for 292 yards in Monday night’s win over the Seahawks, an unprecedented stat line in NFL history.

Goff had both the most pass attempts ever without an incompletion, and the most yards ever without an incompletion.

The previous record for the most passes without an incompletion belonged to Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who went 10-for-10 in a game in 2005 before leaving with an injury.

The previous record for the most yards without an incompletion belonged to Washington quarterback Frank Filchock, who went 8-for-8 for 179 yards in a win over the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1939.

Goff obliterated both of those records on a night when he had about the closest thing to a perfect game as a quarterback has ever had.