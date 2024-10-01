 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jared Goff had most passes and yards without an incompletion in NFL history

  
Published October 1, 2024 04:54 AM

Lions quarterback Jared Goff went 18-for-18 for 292 yards in Monday night’s win over the Seahawks, an unprecedented stat line in NFL history.

Goff had both the most pass attempts ever without an incompletion, and the most yards ever without an incompletion.

The previous record for the most passes without an incompletion belonged to Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who went 10-for-10 in a game in 2005 before leaving with an injury.

The previous record for the most yards without an incompletion belonged to Washington quarterback Frank Filchock, who went 8-for-8 for 179 yards in a win over the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1939.

Goff obliterated both of those records on a night when he had about the closest thing to a perfect game as a quarterback has ever had.