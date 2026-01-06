 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OC Kliff Kingsbury, DC Joe Whitt Jr. will not return to Commanders in 2026

  
Published January 6, 2026 12:18 PM

The Commanders are re-shaping their assistants under head coach Dan Quinn.

According to multiple reports, both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will not return to Washington for 2026.

Kingsbury and Quinn elected to mutually part ways after having a conversation on Tuesday about the direction of the offense, reports indicate. Kingsbury will now be able to pursue other opportunities, including head coach vacancies. Kingsbury accumulated a 28-37-1 record as Cardinals head coach from 2019-2022.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels had expressed his desire for Kingsbury to remain in his role when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“I love working with Kliff. Me and him have a special relationship,” Daniels said, via Tashan Reed of the Washington Post. “I kind of just wish I was out there more to play for him this past year.”

Whitt was demoted during the season from his play-calling duties, with Quinn taking them back.

After reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2024, Washington finished 5-12 in 2025. The offense ranked No. 22 in points scored and total yards while the club’s defense was No. 27 in points allowed and No. 32 in yards allowed.