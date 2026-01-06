OC Kliff Kingsbury, DC Joe Whitt Jr. will not return to Commanders in 2026

The Commanders are re-shaping their assistants under head coach Dan Quinn.

According to multiple reports, both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. will not return to Washington for 2026.

Kingsbury and Quinn elected to mutually part ways after having a conversation on Tuesday about the direction of the offense, reports indicate. Kingsbury will now be able to pursue other opportunities, including head coach vacancies. Kingsbury accumulated a 28-37-1 record as Cardinals head coach from 2019-2022.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels had expressed his desire for Kingsbury to remain in his role when speaking to reporters on Monday.

“I love working with Kliff. Me and him have a special relationship,” Daniels said, via Tashan Reed of the Washington Post. “I kind of just wish I was out there more to play for him this past year.”

Whitt was demoted during the season from his play-calling duties, with Quinn taking them back.

After reaching the NFC Championship Game in 2024, Washington finished 5-12 in 2025. The offense ranked No. 22 in points scored and total yards while the club’s defense was No. 27 in points allowed and No. 32 in yards allowed.