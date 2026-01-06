Bears favored at some sports books, Packers favored at others

Sports books are all over the map on who’s favored in Saturday night’s Packers-Bears playoff game.

At some books, the Bears are favored by as much as 1.5 points. At other sports books, the Packers are favored by as much as 1.5 points.

Some bettors are undoubtedly betting both Bears +1.5 and Packers +1.5 and hoping for a 21-20 final score.

The two teams played two close games this season. The Packers won 28-21 in Green Bay on December 7, in a game that was tied late in the fourth quarter. The Bears won 22-16 in Chicago on December 20, in a game that went into overtime.

They’ll meet for a third time on Saturday in Chicago, and it’s likely to be another close game that comes down to the final minute.