Seahawks sign DT Anthony Campbell

  
Published May 29, 2025 03:18 PM

The Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

They have signed undrafted rookie defensive tackle Anthony Campbell. Defensive tackle DeMeco Roland, who also went undrafted this year, was waived in a corresponding move.

Campbell played at Miami for the last two years and appeared in nine games. He also played two seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and had 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble over all four years.

Campbell tried out for the Vikings and Eagles earlier this month.

Fifth-round pick Rylie Mills, J.R. Singleton, and Bubba Thomas are the other rookies on the Seattle defensive line.