Seahawks sign seven undrafted free agents

The Seahawks signed seven undrafted rookie free agents on Friday, the team announced.

Seattle’s undrafted rookie class includes three edge rushers, a position the team did not address in the draft. TCU’s Devean Deal, Northwestern’s Aidan Hubbard and Oklahoma’s Marvin Jones Jr. join Cal Poly wide receiver Michael Briscoe, Kansas wide receiver Levi Wentz, Wisconsin tight end Lance Mason and Kansas State nose tackle Uso Seumalo at the team’s rookie minicamp, along with the draft class.

Deal appeared in 58 career games and totaled 173 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Jones played 49 career games with Georgia (2022-23), Florida State (2024) and OU (2025). He made 19 starts and totaled 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Hubbard started 26 of 47 games that he played at Northwestern. His 20.5 career sacks are fifth all-time in program history.

Briscoe played 23 career games and made 35 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns, while also contributing as a rusher and a passer.

Wentz finished his five-year, three-school college career with one season at Kansas, making 16 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He also played at Albany and Old Dominion.

Mason earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in his one season at Wisconsin. He made 30 receptions for a team-high 398 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Mason spent his first three seasons at Missouri State.

Seumalo played 50 career games in four seasons at Kansas State after four seasons at Garden City Community College. In 12 games in 2025, Seumalo posted a career-high 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two passes defensed.