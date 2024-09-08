Seahawks win as Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix has an ugly debut

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a debut to forget.

Nix struggled throughout the game in today’s 26-20 loss to the Seahawks, completing almost exclusively short passes and never threatening the defense downfield, looking very much like the first-time starter he is.

A fourth quarter Broncos possession ended when Nix threw a particularly terrible interception with three Seahawks defenders in the area. Nix did use his legs to lead a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.

Nix completed 26 of 42 passes for 138 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and also ran five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasn’t great, but other than an early interception he did enough not to lose the game, and he also scored a touchdown on a career-long 34-yard run. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker topped 100 rushing yards and looked explosive with the ball in his hands.

The Seahawks have to be pleased with the win, but they also have to know they won’t benefit from many opposing quarterbacks playing as badly as Nix played today.

The Broncos have to be concerned, as Year Two with Sean Payton and Year One with Nix is off to a rough start.