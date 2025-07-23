Sean McDermott anticipates James Cook will practice on Wednesday

Though he’s seeking a new contract, Bills running back James Cook reported to training camp this week.

Now, as Buffalo gets ready to be on the field, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday morning that he anticipates Cook will practice.

“He’s ready to go,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Cook, 25, is set to make $5.271 million in base salary for the coming season on the last year of his rookie deal. He led the NFL last year with 16 rushing touchdowns, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth.

While Cook did not attend the voluntary portions of Buffalo’s offseason program, he was there for minicamp, saying, “I like my money.”

A second-round pick in 2022, Cook has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He’s also caught 97 passes for 883 yards with seven TDs.