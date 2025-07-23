 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean McDermott anticipates James Cook will practice on Wednesday

  
Published July 23, 2025 10:06 AM

Though he’s seeking a new contract, Bills running back James Cook reported to training camp this week.

Now, as Buffalo gets ready to be on the field, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday morning that he anticipates Cook will practice.

“He’s ready to go,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

Cook, 25, is set to make $5.271 million in base salary for the coming season on the last year of his rookie deal. He led the NFL last year with 16 rushing touchdowns, earning his second consecutive Pro Bowl berth.

While Cook did not attend the voluntary portions of Buffalo’s offseason program, he was there for minicamp, saying, “I like my money.”

A second-round pick in 2022, Cook has rushed for 2,638 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career. He’s also caught 97 passes for 883 yards with seven TDs.