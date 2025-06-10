James Cook: I like my money, so that’s why I’m here

Though he’s seeking a new contract, Bills running back James Cook showed up for the team’s mandatory minicamp this week.

Why?

“I like my money, you know? Definitely do,” Cook said in his Tuesday press conference. “So, that’s why I’m here.”

Had Cook not attended, he would have been subject to fines. But not only did Cook attend minicamp, he participated on the field. Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News noted Cook took six snaps during 11-on-11 drills.

“I mean, why not? I’m here. I’m part of the team,” Cook said when asked why he participated. “I’m a leader. So, just got to practice and get the job done.”

Cook, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, is entering the last year of his rookie contract. He’s set to make $5.271 million in base salary for the coming season.

He does plan to be at training camp, though he did not commit to practicing if no contract gets done.

Cook also doesn’t feel any kind of way about the Bills signing other players to new contracts this offseason.

“No. I love those guys,” Cook said. “I mean, whatever they got paid, they got paid. That’s not my problem. I mean, why would I get mad over something that they got? I’m happy for them, actually. So, however it gets done with this deal — or however you want to say — it gets done. But in the meantime, I’m here to work and be where my feet [are].”

Cook said, “of course” he still wants to be with the Bills, but he wouldn’t go as far as saying he’s optimistic that the two sides will agree to an extension.

“At this moment,” Cook said, “I’m going to just keep working hard and let God take control and keep doing what I do.”