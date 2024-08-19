 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott held Josh Allen out of preseason game because of bad weather in Pittsburgh

  
Published August 19, 2024 04:52 PM

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said last week that quarterback Josh Allen would play in the preseason game at Pittsburgh. And then Allen didn’t.

McDermott explained afterward that the field in Pittsburgh was wet, the weather cut short the team’s warmup, and he ultimately decided there was no reason to put Allen on the field in conditions where an injury could be more likely.

“I didn’t play Josh, the reason there was I thought Josh had a good week of practice, played well in the practice against the Steelers two days ago,” McDermott said. “The conditions, the way it was, I didn’t love that, and in the warmup, it wasn’t a full warmup with the weather the way it was, so I didn’t feel like in my gut it was the right thing to do.”

Allen and the Bills’ other starters will not play in the preseason finale, so Allen’s next game action will be in Week One of the regular season on Sunday, September 8, against the Cardinals.