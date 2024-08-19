Bills will not play starters in final preseason game

The Bills have changed their plans for their preseason finale against the Panthers this week.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters in his Monday video conference that Buffalo will not play its starters.

“Right so initially the plan was to play the ones this week. Because of the injuries and lack of availability, we’re going to take the ones out, play the other guys, take a good look at them,” McDermott said. “It should be a good opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and for us to have a strong evaluation of that part of the roster.”

The Bills have several injuries at key positions, including safety, receiver, and backup quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky.

Quarterback Josh Allen will end the preseason with two completions on three passing attempts for 22 yards, plus one 7-yard rush.

Allen was on the field for eight snaps in the preseason opener against Chicago and didn’t play over the weekend against Pittsburgh.

The Bills will host the Panthers for the final preseason matchup on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.