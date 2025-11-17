Sean McDermott on Keon Coleman: You don’t grow from it, it’s hard to move forward

Bills receiver Keon Coleman told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that he knows he has to be better and do the right things after he was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game because he was late to a meeting.

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said the team is going to take a “one day at a time” approach with Coleman, noting the importance of Coleman learning from it.

“You grow from it, we can move forward. You don’t grow from it, it’s hard to move forward,” McDermott said in his news conference. “So, ultimately, it comes down to developing trust and that trust that your teammates have in you. And that trust builds through repetition and consistency.

“That’s the direction we need him to go and where we believe he will go.”

This is not the first disciplinary action Coleman has faced in his young career, which is part of the reason why there’s less tolerance for what Coleman did among the coaching staff and his teammates.

“Keon knows now he’s in the hot seat and he needs to come on and show up for it,” left tackle Dion Dawkins said after Sunday’s game, via Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “Pats on the back are over with, and it’s time for him to grow up, and he knows it.”

The No. 33 overall pick of last year’s draft, Coleman has 32 receptions for 330 yards with three touchdowns in 2025.