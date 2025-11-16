 Skip navigation
Sean McDermott, Keon Coleman explain the WR’s benching Sunday

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:14 PM

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was a healthy scratch on Sunday. He and coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Coleman was late to a meeting on Friday.

It was Coleman’s second offense of the season, prompting McDermott to bench the 2024 second-round pick.

That was my decision,” McDermott said, via video from Alex Brasky of SBnation. “It is disappointing, but I still believe in the young man. We get to a certain point, and I’ve got to do something. I try and give the guys a kind of a strike approach. ‘Hey, you get a chance to show your teammates that’s not really who you are.’ When it happens again, then I step in. I believe he will learn from it. He takes it seriously. He will move forward in a way of growing from this, and that’s the whole goal.”

Coleman, who has 32 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns, accepted responsibility in a postgame interview with beat reporters.

“I’ve got to be better, doing what I’m supposed to do, doing the right things,” Coleman said, via video from Matt Parrino of syracuse.com.

Coleman said he didn’t think there was a lesson to be learned from sitting out the win over the Bucs.

“Mistakes happen; things happen,” Coleman said. “Again, got to be better.”