Sean McDermott rooting for Joe Brady but says being a head coach is “a different job”

The Bills fired Sean McDermott and replaced him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Brady has no experience as a head coach and only four seasons as a full-time offensive coordinator.

McDermott, who had eight seasons of experience as a defensive coordinator before the Bills hired him as a first-time head coach in 2017, said going from coordinator to head coach creates a learning curve.

While hoping for the best for Brady, McDermott said there are no guarantees.

“It’s hard for me to know because -- and I would say this about anyone who’s never done the job before, with all due respect to Joe in this case -- it’s a different job,” McDermott told NFL Media. “We can prepare all we want, having gone through it myself. But it’s a different job than any job that leads to that job.

“Joe is a very talented coach. He’s a very talented play-caller. Listen, what I saw in Joe in the four seasons, I think, he was with us, he’s going to do a good job, and I’m looking forward to watching him. I think he knows, and I hope he knows, that I’m always here if he needs anything.”

McDermott hopes to coach again in 2027.