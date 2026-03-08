 Skip navigation
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn't pay off
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn't pay off
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cardinals work out revised contract

  
Published March 8, 2026 02:09 PM

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is set to return to the Cardinals for the 2026 season.

Mike Garafalo of NFL Media reports that Murphy-Bunting has agreed to a revised contract that will keep him in Arizona. Murphy-Bunting was set to make $7.105 million before the tweak to his deal.

The Cardinals and running back James Conner have also agreed to a revised deal for the coming season.

Murphy-Bunting signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals in 2024 and started 15 games that year, but he missed all of last season with a knee injury that he suffered in the offseason. He’s also been a starter in Tampa and Tennessee over the course of his NFL career.