Sean Murphy-Bunting, Cardinals work out revised contract

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is set to return to the Cardinals for the 2026 season.

Mike Garafalo of NFL Media reports that Murphy-Bunting has agreed to a revised contract that will keep him in Arizona. Murphy-Bunting was set to make $7.105 million before the tweak to his deal.

The Cardinals and running back James Conner have also agreed to a revised deal for the coming season.

Murphy-Bunting signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals in 2024 and started 15 games that year, but he missed all of last season with a knee injury that he suffered in the offseason. He’s also been a starter in Tampa and Tennessee over the course of his NFL career.