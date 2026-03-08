 Skip navigation
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn't pay off
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Crosby trade proves tanking doesn’t pay off
How Ravens won Crosby trade sweepstakes
Will Ravens sign Crosby to new deal after trade?

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
James Conner will remain in Arizona after agreeing to revise his contract

  
Published March 8, 2026 01:13 PM

Veteran running back James Conner is staying in Arizona for 2026.

Conner has agreed to revise his contract and remain with the Cardinals, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s no word on what that revised contract will look like, but it’s safe to say Conner agreed to a pay cut that will significantly reduce his salary cap hit, which was scheduled to be $9.8 million this season.

The Cardinals weren’t going to spend that kind of money on a running back who will turn 31 in May and suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week Three of last season.

But at the right price, the Cardinals still see value in what Conner can bring to the offense. He’ll be back for his 10th NFL season and his sixth season in Arizona.