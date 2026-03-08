James Conner will remain in Arizona after agreeing to revise his contract

Veteran running back James Conner is staying in Arizona for 2026.

Conner has agreed to revise his contract and remain with the Cardinals, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s no word on what that revised contract will look like, but it’s safe to say Conner agreed to a pay cut that will significantly reduce his salary cap hit, which was scheduled to be $9.8 million this season.

The Cardinals weren’t going to spend that kind of money on a running back who will turn 31 in May and suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week Three of last season.

But at the right price, the Cardinals still see value in what Conner can bring to the offense. He’ll be back for his 10th NFL season and his sixth season in Arizona.