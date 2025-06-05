Sean Payton sidesteps question of whether he’d want to coach Olympic team

Two weeks ago, NFL owners cleared a path for active NFL players to participate in the 2028 Olympic flag football tournament. That led to an important question that has been to date unanswered.

Who will coach the team?

Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked by reporters on Thursday whether he’d be interested in doing it.

“I don’t want to answer questions in 2028 when I’m focused on Friday,” Payton said with a laugh.

That point routinely gets overlooked. It’s three years away. Much will change between now and then. Most of the active players who’ll participate are likely still in college.

Payton is happy that interest in football is growing, but he said he doesn’t know whether players who participate in the Olympics will miss training camp.

“I don’t know that we’ve established that yet,” Payton said. “I don’t know that the league has looked at whether training camps for a period of time would be . . . I think there’s a lot of time before we get there.”

Three entire football seasons will be played before the 2028 Olympics begin. Much will change between now and then.

Still, plenty of important decisions will be made over the next three years. And the time will fly, as if often does.