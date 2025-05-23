Who’ll coach the U.S. men’s Olympic flag football team?

With active NFL players now cleared to play flag football in the 2028 Olympics, plenty of questions remain.

Here’s one: Who will coach a team made up of pro football players?

We’ve already heard from one head coach who is interested in doing it. Others could be, too. The coach gets a gold medal, too.

When the Olympics accepted NBA players for the first time in 1992, NBA head coach Chuck Daly led the team. But international basketball is basically the same game. Five-on-five flag football is not the same as 11-on-11 tackle.

Jorge Cascudo and assistant coach Patrick Alley currently lead the U.S. men’s national flag football team. Both are entering their fourth year on the job.

Cascudo is a long-time flag football player and coach. But he’s never dealt with the unique task of earning and retaining the respect of NFL athletes. If NFL players are going to be horning in on turf currently occupied by long-time flag football players, why wouldn’t NFL coaches be interested in leading the charge?

If not a current NFL coach, how about a certain six-time Super Bowl-winning coach who’ll likely otherwise never have a chance to coach NFL players again?

It’s just another of the many questions USA Football (and the NFL) will have to answer, now that the league has decided to dip a toe in Olympic waters.