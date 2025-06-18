Sean Payton thinks Broncos are helping Bo Nix by building a good defense

Broncos coach Sean Payton said recently that he thinks his team can have “a real good defense” this season. And he thinks quarterback Bo Nix will be one of the key beneficiaries of that.

Payton dismissed any talk that the Broncos should have put more emphasis this offseason on building an offense around Nix, saying that by building their defense they’ve put Nix in a better chance to win.

“We’re trying to put together the best team we can,” Payton said, via ESPN “And I hear what’s said and I understand the questions, but there are a lot of ways to help a young quarterback -- any quarterback. . . . . A good defense helps a quarterback.”

The Broncos prioritized defense in free agency by signing safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and then they prioritized defense in the draft with first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron. Those players might not directly help Nix, but if Nix doesn’t have to play from behind because the defense is shutting down opposing offenses, that can only help the Broncos and their second-year quarterback.