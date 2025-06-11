 Skip navigation
Sean Payton: “We have a chance to be a real good defense”

  
Published June 11, 2025 11:39 AM

The Broncos had a very good defense last year. They’ve added multiple key pieces to it this year.

So does coach Sean Payton think this will be the best defense he has ever coached?

“We’ll see,” Payton told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re sitting here in June talking about the best. We have a chance to be a real good defense, and time will tell. Lucky enough, I’ve been a part of some really good defenses. We just have to keep improving. Really all of this is in preparation for training camp.”

Recently, NBC’s Devin McCourty dubbed Denver’s defense as the best in the league.

In free agency, the Broncos signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga from the 49ers. They also added cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick in the draft.

Even if it’s close, the Broncos will become a serious contender in the AFC. And they’ll possibly be good enough to keep the Chiefs from winning their 10th straight division championship.