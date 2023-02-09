 Skip navigation
Sean Payton, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields visit PFT Live on Friday

  
Published February 9, 2023 05:18 PM
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms on set to discuss playing in a contract year, what it was like to silence his critics, and more.

We’re ending Super Bowl week with a bang. (And by “bang,” I don’t mean that Simms will fall off the stage. Again .)

Friday’s PFT Live from Radio Row includes visits from a few of the biggest names in football. Confirmed guests include Broncos coach Sean Payton, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

That’s one hell of a day.

But there’s more. 2022 NFL overall rookie of the year Aidan Hutchison and 49ers tight end George Kittle also will be stopping by.

It will be the capper to what has been a great week in Phoenix. It always goes so fast, but it’s always productive. We very much appreciate having the chance to see players and coaches face to face and to have a relaxed, loose conversation with them.

Thanks to everyone who has stopped by this week, and thanks to everyone behind the scenes who has helped us put this together. PFT Live coordinating producer Matt Casey keeps it all moving, especially with five different shows originating from the same two-set location.

If you missed any of this week’s shows, they’re available on demand on Peacock. You can also hear them wherever you get your podcasts.