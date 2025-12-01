Sean Payton: We didn’t escape, we won

The old saying is that football is a game of inches and the end of Sunday night’s game in Washington proved that point.

After the Commanders scored a touchdown with 2:47 to play in overtime, they went for two to try to win the game. Running back Jeremy McNichols was wide open out of the backfield, but Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto’s arms were just long enough to deflect quarterback Marcus Mariota’s pass and seal a 27-26 win for the Broncos.

The way things played out led some to say that the Broncos escaped with a win, but their head coach Sean Payton rejected that idea.

“We didn’t escape. We won,” Payton said, via Michael Phillips of the Associated Press. “The journey of a good team’s season involves games like this. And then you believe you can do it again.”

The Broncos should have plenty of belief on that front. Their last four wins have come by a total of 10 points and seven of the nine wins on their current winning streak have come by four points or less. Some of that could be attributed to luck, but they still need to be in position to take advantage of good breaks and the Broncos have done that as well as anyone this season.

Keeping that up could result in a top seed for the playoffs and that would mean any other AFC team with designs on going to the Super Bowl will need to find a way to escape Denver with a win.